U.S. & WORLD

PHOTOS: First responders race to rescue Thai soccer team trapped in cave

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Family members pray near a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand Saturday, July 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)</span></div>
MAE SAI, Thailand --
For two weeks, 12 young soccer players and their coach have been trapped in a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand, riveting the nation and making news around the world.

The boys, aged 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach were missing for over a week before rescue divers finally found them on Monday. The boys were skinny and hungry but were in good health. Authorities have spent days determining how best to rescue the players after efforts to pump out water from the cave were set back by heavy rain.

The desperate search and rescue operation has seen experts from around the world join in, with teams from Britain, the U.S., Australia, China and elsewhere all participating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldyouth soccersoccerwater rescuerescueflooding
U.S. & WORLD
These are the Thai soccer players trapped in a flooded cave
Cops called on man for wearing socks in pool
USPS stamps feature Bay Area photographer's work
Bay Area cave diving expert describes challenges in Thailand rescue
Water bottle warning: Can it start a fire in your car?
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Brush fire prompts evacuations for Forest Falls area
Wildfires spring up across West as dry heat continues
Weather Forecast for Saturday
Lamborghini wedged beneath car in Chicago crash
These are the Thai soccer players trapped in a flooded cave
Cops called on man for wearing socks in pool
Show More
Goleta brush fire: Local state of emergency declared
Firefighters in Santa Clara respond to 3-alarm fire
Man dies protecting his children from polar bear
Fire watch cameras to be considered in Sonoma Co. and installed within months
Former Thai Navy SEAL died wanting to 'bring the boys back home'
More News