SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --With the devastating wildfires going on right now in Northern California, like the Carr Fire, the Mendocino Complex Fire, the Ferguson Fire, and the Steele Fire, do you have adequate fire insurance? And how can we forget the horrific North Bay Wildfires from October 2017?
It is never too late to reexamine your current fire insurance policy to better prepare you for the next natural disaster.
We spoke with the consumer advocacy group, the United Policyholders. Emily Rogan, Chief Operating Officer, sat down with me to discuss what kind of insurance policy should you buy, what should you do if your home has been impacted by a wildfire, and if it's possible to be denied fire insurance.
