7 ON YOUR SIDE

With wildfires raging in California, do you have enough fire insurance?

EMBED </>More Videos

With the devastating wildfires going on right now in Northern California, like the Carr Fire, the Mendocino Complex Fire, the Ferguson Fire, and the Steele Fire, do you have adequate fire insurance? (KGO-TV)

By Michael Finney and Justin Mendoza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
With the devastating wildfires going on right now in Northern California, like the Carr Fire, the Mendocino Complex Fire, the Ferguson Fire, and the Steele Fire, do you have adequate fire insurance? And how can we forget the horrific North Bay Wildfires from October 2017?

It is never too late to reexamine your current fire insurance policy to better prepare you for the next natural disaster.

We spoke with the consumer advocacy group, the United Policyholders. Emily Rogan, Chief Operating Officer, sat down with me to discuss what kind of insurance policy should you buy, what should you do if your home has been impacted by a wildfire, and if it's possible to be denied fire insurance.

Watch the video in the player above for the full interview.

Here are three links to the United Policyholders' website with more information.

How to file a claim if you have been affected by a wildfire.

Make sure your fire insurance is up-to-date.

And how to find a reputable insurance company.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
7 On Your Sideinsurancewildfiredeadly firehouse firebrush firefireCarr FireComplex Fireconsumerconsumer concernsSan FranciscoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Carr Fire surpasses 100,000 acres, containment increases 23 percent
Photos from the wildfires across California
Complex Fire continues to threaten structures, surpasses 68,000 acres
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 on Your Side's Michael Finney helps consumers at Santa Clara County Fair
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Hoffman Academy, Togo's
Look out for these email scams
Thinking of ditching the dryer? Try line-drying clothes instead!
Consumer Catch-up: doctor license alert app, top airline fees
More 7 On Your Side
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News