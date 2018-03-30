STEPHON CLARK

Doctor hired by family says Sacramento police shot Stephon Clark 7 times from behind

EMBED </>More Videos

A pathologist said Sacramento police shot Stephon Clark, the 22-year-old-unarmed black man, eight times, including seven times from behind and that it took him up to 10 minutes to die. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
A pathologist hired by attorneys for the family of an unarmed man named Stephon Clark who was killed by Sacramento police says an independent autopsy shows he was shot eight times, including seven times from behind and that it took up to 10 minutes for him to die.

Dr. Bennet Omalu told a news conference Friday that Clark was shot in the right back side of the neck and had a cluster of wounds in the upper right side of his back.

TIMELINE: Police shooting deaths that shocked the nation

The pathologist says any one of those wounds would have been fatal, and death would have taken three to 10 minutes.

Police have said Clark was facing and advancing toward officers who thought he had a gun when they fired, and then could not approach Clark for five minutes.

"The proposition that he was facing officers when he was shot is inconsistent with forensic evidence," Omalu said.


The pathologist says Clark also suffered an eighth gunshot wound to the thigh that occurred as he was falling or already on the ground.

On March 18, Sacramento police fired at least 20 rounds at Clark as he stood in his grandmother's backyard with a cellphone in his hand, something officers thought was a gun.

Funeral services were held Thursday for Clark where Reverend Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy while standing beside Clark's older brother. "We came for Stevante, we came for the family, we came because this boy should be alive today," Sharpton said.

VIDEO: Rev. Al Sharpton: Stephon Clark 'should be alive today'
EMBED More News Videos

Rev. Al Sharpton gave a touching eulogy Thursday for Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police, saying "he should be alive today" and that "we must stand for justice."



The union representing Sacramento police called the deadly shooting "justified."

Protesters took to the streets again Thursday, calling for the officers involved to be held accountable

They claim Clark took a quote "shooting stance" when he was confronted in his grandmother's backyard.

Click here for full coverage on the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

ABC7 News contributed to this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingman killedfatal shootingpolicepolice-involved shootingcrimeviolencememorialStephon Clarkfuneralpolice shootingSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Funeral for Stephon Clark brings emotion, call for change
TIMELINE: Police shooting deaths that shocked the nation
Rev. Al Sharpton gives touching eulogy for Stephon Clark
VIDEO: Rev. Al Sharpton: Stephon Clark 'should be alive today'
Wake held for Stephon Clark, Sacramento man killed by police
Protesters standoff with police at Sacramento forum for officer-involved shooting
Investigation into fatal officer-involved shooting of Stephon Clark underway
Grandmother of man killed by Sacramento police calls for change
Protests move to capitol building after Sacramento officer-involved shooting
Sacramento PD says officers receiving death threats after fatal shooting
STEPHON CLARK
Funeral for Stephon Clark brings emotion, call for change
TIMELINE: Police shooting deaths that shocked the nation
Rev. Al Sharpton gives touching eulogy for Stephon Clark
VIDEO: Rev. Al Sharpton: Stephon Clark 'should be alive today'
More Stephon Clark
Top Stories
Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after successful heart surgery
Pulse nightclub shooter's widow found not guilty on all counts
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row today
People head to lucky Milpitas lottery spot for chance at $521M jackpot
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Oakland fire marshal who was witness in Ghost Ship Fire case resigns
Police investigate child sex abuse at 'swinging' parties' in Australia
Accountant pressed into action as emergency goalie in Blackhawks win
Show More
Police kill impersonator suspected of fatally shooting Kentucky officer
Mega Millions jackpot at $502M for winning numbers drawing
Police: Officer shot and killed by man pretending to be cop
New 'space fence' tries to identify, track the growth of space junk
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
More News
Top Video
Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after successful heart surgery
People head to lucky Milpitas lottery spot for chance at $521M jackpot
Oakland fire marshal who was witness in Ghost Ship Fire case resigns
Police investigate child sex abuse at 'swinging' parties' in Australia
More Video