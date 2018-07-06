FIREWORKS

Doctors freeze man's severed fingers after they're blown off by fireworks

EMBED </>More Videos

Man's fingers blown off in fireworks mishap (KTRK)

MERRITT ISLAND, Florida --
A man is recovering after his fingers were blown off in an incident involving fireworks this week, WKMG-TV reports.

RELATED: Antioch man suffers severe injuries to both hands after setting off firework

Ryan Dobard had to be airlifted to a hospital after the Tuesday incident.

A friend says doctors froze the man's fingers and are keeping them at the hospital, hoping to reattach them.

RELATED: This teen is warning others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers and eye

Neighbors say at 9:30 p.m., a group of tenants, including Dobard, were playing with fireworks that were modified with a shorter fuse.

Sherome Cosby says the firework blew up in his friend's hand while he was standing on the second-story balcony.

RELATED: Young Newark man suffers horrific injuries in fireworks accident

"He tried to throw it I guess and it blew up before he threw it, right in this hand," Cosby said.

The explosion was so powerful its traces could be seen on the lawn below.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireworksman injuredu.s. & worldexplosionFlorida
FIREWORKS
500 Intel drones light up skies above Travis Air Force Base
Cascade of illegal fireworks dampens flare of July 4th in Oakland
Antioch man suffers severe injuries to hands after setting off firework
Fireworks explosion kills 19, injures 31 near Mexico City
More fireworks
Top Stories
Bay Area cave diving expert describes challenges in Thailand rescue
Cal Fire: One killed in Klamathon Fire burning in Siskiyou County
Richmond police: Resident shoots home invasion suspect 'several times'
'S*** happens': New questions surface about Asiana crash at SFO
Asiana Flight 214: Timeline of how it all happened
Michael Finney helps consumers at Alameda County Fair
Officials ID Thai diver who died amid soccer team rescue effort
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches 88,000 acres
Show More
Teen Jahi McMath honored by family, friends at funeral in Oakland
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
Health advisory issued in area near Martinez Shell refinery
Singer Chris Brown arrested on stage for felony assault
Elon Musk plans to send engineers to help with cave rescue mission
More News