DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Domestic violence call leads to standoff with police in Fremont

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, Calif. --
Officers are in a standoff with a suspect in a home at Logan Drive between Faulkner Drive and Central Avenue in Fremont and people are asked to avoid the area, police said Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call around 9:20 a.m. today from a woman who said her boyfriend, a 41-year-old man, had battered her and was still in the residence, according to police.

Officers set up a perimeter and have been trying to contact the man since the initial call came in. The man, described as 5'10" and 210 pounds, wearing a Raiders jersey, allegedly has a violent criminal history and active warrants, police said.

He also has access to at least one firearm in the home, according to police.

Two adjacent houses have been evacuated and the Fremont Police SWAT team, tactical medic team, tactical dispatchers and hostage negotiators are at the residence, police said.

Paramedics Plus, Fremont Fire, Newark police and San Leandro police are also assisting, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6800, Extension 3.
