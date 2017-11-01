NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

Dramatic video shows mangled bus after terror attack crash in Lower Manhattan

Watch raw video from Sebastian Sobczak showing the chaotic scene moments after a terror suspect crashed into a school bus in Lower Manhattan. (WABC)

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York --
Dramatic video shows the mangled yellow school bus with children on board after it was struck by a terror suspect driving a pickup truck in Lower Manhattan Tuesday.

** Watch the raw clip in the video player above. WARNING: Video is graphic and may not be suitable for everyone **

The crash injured two students on the bus -- one critically and one with minor injuries.

LIST: Victims identified from New York City bike path truck rampage

A driver and an attendant also were on the bus but suffered no serious injuries.

Police say the truck driver ran down cyclists and pedestrians Tuesday before smashing into the bus.

TIMELINE: How the New York City truck attack unfolded

A passer-by who shot video that's been posted on social media shouts, "Oh, my God! Oh, my God. Horror." The video shows firefighters rescuing youngsters from the crumpled bus.

Click here for full coverage on the NYC truck attack.
