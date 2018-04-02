Driver in Stumptown Coffee truck arrested after chase in SoCal

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver in a box truck is leading authorities on a chase on surface streets and freeways in Los Angeles County on Monday.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. --
A suspect in a Stumptown Coffee box truck led authorities on a wild chase in Southern California on Monday before abandoning the vehicle on a freeway, running across lanes and getting arrested.

The suspect, reportedly wanted for a stolen vehicle, was being chased by authorities on the 5 and 14 freeways, as well as on surface streets.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect struck a pedestrian's vehicle while driving around in circles in a parking lot before getting back onto the road. Earlier reports indicated the suspect hit a patrol car, but officials later confirmed no deputies were involved.

While on the 14 Freeway, approaching Placerita Canyon, the suspect stopped the truck on a northbound HOV and ran out of the vehicle.



The driver ran across southbound freeway lanes, narrowly missing oncoming traffic. Sheriff's deputies quickly surrounded the suspect in a wash area on the side of the freeway with their guns drawn.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident off Sierra Highway near Placerita Canyon.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police chasestolen cararrestLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
San Jose father reunites with family after ICE release
Police: Exchange student built gun from parts bought online
'Pineapple Express' to bring rain to Bay Area this week
Lawsuit: CVS unintentionally revealed HIV status of 6K patients
Facebook CEO defends business after Cook's comments
Sierra snowpack shows big improvement after latest storms
Warrants: Couple was having problems before alleged cold medicine murder
Show More
Trump defends Sinclair as media company takes fire for 'false news' scripts
30 trees to be removed along Saratoga Creek
PG&E rebuilding underground lines in Santa Rosa fire zone
Couple forced child to drink toilet water, police say
Trump launches Twitter tirade, declares 'DACA is dead'
More News
Top Video
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
San Jose father reunites with family after ICE release
Lawsuit: CVS unintentionally revealed HIV status of 6K patients
Police: Exchange student built gun from parts bought online
More Video