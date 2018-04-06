Driver may have intentionally crashed car into Miami police substation: Cops

AMANDA MAILE
A driver may have intentionally crashed a car into a Miami police substation this morning, authorities said.

The driver, 36-year-old Giftson Cherenfant, is seen on surveillance video speeding and slamming into the substation's back gate, Miami Chief Jorge Colina said.

If the crash was accidental, Colina said, the car would have then stopped, but instead the car regained speed and crashed into the wall.

Colina said a courageous officer used his vehicle to trap the driver's car to keep the suspect from leaving or ramming the building again.

The building was evacuated, Colina said.

A rifle and safe were found in the suspect's car, police said, adding that a motive is not clear.

Charges have not been determined, police said.
