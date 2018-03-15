  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Driver suffers major injuries in San Pablo after CHP chase called off

A man has been transported to the hospital with major injuries after his car crashed into a fire hydrant in San Pablo this morning, CHP officers said.

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KGO) --
A man has been transported to the hospital with major injuries after his car crashed into a fire hydrant in San Pablo this morning, CHP officers said.

CHP officers began pursuing a BMW SUV, on I-80 eastbound around 3:30 a.m., according the CHP. After the driver began driving recklessly on city streets, officers said they terminated the pursuit out of concern for public safety.

CHP officers said they then began sweeping the area in an attempt to find the suspect vehicle, and located the vehicle a few minutes later, after it had hit numerous cars and a fire hydrant at the intersection of San Pablo Dam Road and San Pablo Avenue.

The suspect was described as a 24-year-old from Oakland who was transported to the hospital for major injuries.
