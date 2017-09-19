The quake came less than two weeks after an earthquake hit the southern part of the country, leaving 90 dead. Today's disaster comes on the anniversary of a 1985 earthquake in Mexico City that killed thousands.
Rescue efforts have begun following a devastating earthquake in Central Mexico. The 7.1 magnitude quake has killed at least 89 people, according to ABC News.
The quake came less than two weeks after an earthquake hit the southern part of the country, leaving 90 dead. Today's disaster comes on the anniversary of a 1985 earthquake in Mexico City that killed thousands.
The quake came less than two weeks after an earthquake hit the southern part of the country, leaving 90 dead. Today's disaster comes on the anniversary of a 1985 earthquake in Mexico City that killed thousands.
Related Topics:
mexicoearthquake
mexicoearthquake