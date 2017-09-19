Drone footage shows devastation after Mexico City earthquake

Drone footage shows the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in Mexico City.

Rescue efforts have begun following a devastating earthquake in Central Mexico. The 7.1 magnitude quake has killed at least 89 people, according to ABC News.


The quake came less than two weeks after an earthquake hit the southern part of the country, leaving 90 dead. Today's disaster comes on the anniversary of a 1985 earthquake in Mexico City that killed thousands.

A magnitude 8.1 earthquake devastated Mexico City on September 19, 1985, killing thousands and destroying large parts of the city.

