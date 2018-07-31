CARR FIRE

DRONEVIEW7 over neighborhood devastated by Carr Fire in Shasta Co.

DRONEVIEW7 flew over the River Ridge neighborhood in Redding, where home after home was burned to the ground after the Carr Fire ripped through Shasta County.

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
DRONEVIEW7 flew over the River Ridge neighborhood in Redding, where home after home was burned to the ground after the Carr Fire ripped through Shasta County.

LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire

Cal Fire gave DRONEVIEW7 pilots special permission to fly over the fire zone.

The Carr Fire has become the seventh most destructive fire in California history, with more than 110,154 acres burned and six people killed.

RELATED: The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire

The wildfire is threatening more than 2,500 structures and more than 1,200 structures have already been destroyed.

PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
North Bay volunteers send tons of supplies to California fire victims
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
