Dublin fire gets dangerously close to homes, forces evacuations

Officials lifted mandatory evacuations in Dublin shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night after several hours of knocking down smoke and flames. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --
A fire in Dublin got dangerously close to homes Tuesday. Several were evacuated including some on Syrah Drive. People had just minutes to get out.

It happend in the hills above Fallon Road and Tassajara Road where residents were given minutes to get out.

Evacuation orders came down about 4 p.m. and families packed their bags with clothes, IDs and important documents.

For a time, flames outran the fire crews and Calfire assisted with air drops of retardant to slow the burn. Smoke could be seen for miles.

Some residents admit that watching the North Bay fires on TV gave her family a reason to prepare.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.
