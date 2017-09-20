Earthquake evacuees share terrifying stories at San Francisco International Airport

When the earthquake hit, most people were inside buildings, some were at schools, and others were at the Mexico City Airport. Wednesday morning, we found people arriving at SFO with their dramatic stories -- still shaken by the experience. (KGO-TV)

MEXICO CITY (KGO) --
When the earthquake hit, most people were inside buildings, some were at schools, and others were at the Mexico City Airport. Wednesday morning, we found people arriving at SFO with their dramatic stories -- still shaken by the experience.

VIDEO: Gas explosion fills Mexico City sky with fire following earthquake
A man in Mexico City captured a dramatic explosion on camera following Tuesday's deadly earthquake.


Watch the video in the player above to hear their incredible stories, and learn more about what it was like to be there when the quake hit.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Mexico earthquake.
6.1 earthquake strikes off coast of Japan, USGS says
S. Bay community devastated by Mexico earthquake destruction
Several injured after fire breaks out at San Francisco home
San Jose residents asked for input on land development
AT&T offering free calls, texts to Mexico after quake
