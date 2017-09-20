EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2435854" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man in Mexico City captured a dramatic explosion on camera following Tuesday's deadly earthquake.

Mother and daughter reunited in San Francisco after the #MexicoQuake pic.twitter.com/ntIVf1L2Tl — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) September 20, 2017

When the earthquake hit, most people were inside buildings, some were at schools, and others were at the Mexico City Airport. Wednesday morning, we found people arriving at SFO with their dramatic stories -- still shaken by the experience.Watch the video in the player above to hear their incredible stories, and learn more about what it was like to be there when the quake hit.