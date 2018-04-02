East San Jose police chase ends with two arrests

EAST SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --A police chase in East San Jose ended with a crash, two arrests, and the power knocked out to a few thousand PG&E customers.
Video from the scene showed a severely damaged car resting next to a power pole on South White Road at Lieb Court and wires can be seen hanging off of the pole.
San Jose Police say officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle with two men inside it in the area of Allenwood Drive and S.White Road just after 1 a.m.
The vehicle didn't stop, but eventually crashed into a power pole on S. White Road at Lieb Court.
Two men were arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for auto theft.
PG&E says 2,583 customers lost power due to the crash.
Electricity was restored for all but 39 customers by 4 a.m.
PG&E expects those remaining customers to have their power restored by 11:30 a.m.