East San Jose police chase ends with two arrests

EMBED </>More Videos

A car crash in East San Jose knocked out power to a neighborhood early Monday morning.

By
EAST SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A police chase in East San Jose ended with a crash, two arrests, and the power knocked out to a few thousand PG&E customers.

Video from the scene showed a severely damaged car resting next to a power pole on South White Road at Lieb Court and wires can be seen hanging off of the pole.

San Jose Police say officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle with two men inside it in the area of Allenwood Drive and S.White Road just after 1 a.m.

The vehicle didn't stop, but eventually crashed into a power pole on S. White Road at Lieb Court.

Two men were arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for auto theft.

PG&E says 2,583 customers lost power due to the crash.

Electricity was restored for all but 39 customers by 4 a.m.

PG&E expects those remaining customers to have their power restored by 11:30 a.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashPG&Epower outagepoliceEast San Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
CHP: SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
San Jose man held by ICE to be released
Missing boy found alive after falling into pipe in Griffith Park
Easter celebration takes over North Bay fire zone
'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch released from jail
Man suffers serious injuries in shark attack
Warriors shake off rough start and roll past Suns
Show More
Trump warns of migrant caravans, but organizers say reality far from his portrayal
President Trump declares 'NO MORE' to DACA deal
Spring snowstorm headed toward Northeast; 5th major storm since March
TV producer Steven Bochco dies at 74
Celebrities who have passed away recently
More News
Top Video
San Jose man held by ICE to be released
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
Missing boy found alive after falling into pipe in Griffith Park
CHP: SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
More Video