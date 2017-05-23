EDUCATION

Dublin school board debates proposed school near Santa Rita jail

Dublin School Board members continued to debate buying a piece of land for a second high school next to the Santa Rita jail Tuesday night. Hundreds of parents showed up to the special meeting to oppose the plan. (KGO-TV)

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --
Dublin School Board members continued to debate buying a piece of land for a second high school next to the Santa Rita jail Tuesday night. Hundreds of parents showed up to the special meeting to oppose the plan.

The Dublin Unified School District has been working with a realty advisor for nearly two years. Ten properties have been narrowed down to four, including the land near the jail.

The board says the property has to be on the east side, accommodate 2,000 students, be ready to open by 2023, and be within budget.

