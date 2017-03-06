EDUCATION

5-year-old youngest to qualify for Scripps National Spelling Bee

Edith Fuller, 5, appears in this undated image. She is the youngest person to ever qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. (KGO-TV)

TULSA, OK. (KGO) --
A five-year-old has made history as the youngest person to ever qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Edith Fuller out-spelled more than 50 competitors to win a regional competition over the weekend in Tulsa, OK.

Before Fuller, the youngest ever competitors were six years old. Fuller, who is homeschooled, will next compete against kids as old as 15 at the National Spelling Bee in May.

In case you're wondering, there is no minimum age to compete.
Click here for more of ABC7 News' stories, photos, and video on education.
Related Topics:
educationstudentsschoolchildrenbuzzworthyOklahoma
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Cursive lessons now required in 14 states
Oakland college defends rights for transgender students
Deadline looms for undocumented students to apply for financial aid
Dr. Seuss' birthday prompts reading parties
More Education
Top Stories
Bay Area groups vow to fight Trump's revised travel ban
EXCLUSIVE: Napa JV quarterback speaks out on hazing scandal on ABC7 News at 11
NFL sources: Bank of America to back Raiders Las Vegas stadium
EXCLUSIVE: Trial begins in murder-for-hire case
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Researchers test driverless buses
Massive snowfall creates dangerous driving conditions in North Bay
Show More
Travelers concerned about updated TSA pat-downs
Instawork holds workshops to give immigrants advice
Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
Frequent flooding threatens wildlife, drivers in Sonoma County
Gas tax proposed to help pay for San Jose road repairs
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Both sides of Trump debate clash
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
PHOTOS: CHP teams up with OPD to feed East Bay homeless
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
More Photos