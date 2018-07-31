ABC7, Disney donate 100 backpacks to San Jose charity

Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose still needs about 1,800 backpacks for their "Pack a Back" giveway on August 10. So, ABC7 and Disney chipped in to help out Tuesday morning.ABC7 News reporter Matt Keller brought over 100 backpacks to the San Jose charity."We know you guys always collect backpacks for the backpack giveaway in August and we wanted to help out this year. So we have 100 backpacks to give to you from Disney and we want to thank Sacred Heart Community Service for always helping out the families and kids where you live," said Keller as he delivered the backpacks to Sacred Heart Funds Development Manager Jill Mitsch.Sacred Heart Community Service has put on the "Pack a Back" giveaway for 16 years.This year, they'll give away 3,300 backpacks plus school supplies.Families will also receive a $20 gift card for shoes."With the rise in cost of rent there's little left for these items like school supplies. So I feel like now more than ever this program is important so all kids are ready to start the school year with the tools they need to succeed," said Mitsch.