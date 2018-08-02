Alameda schools dramatically loosen dress code for coming school year

New School dress code in #Alameda. Pilot program gives students more freedom, less body shaming. Spaghetti straps, short shorts will be ok. pic.twitter.com/LRl4vW83SA — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) August 2, 2018

Students at Alameda schools will be allowed to wear almost anything they want this upcoming school year to avoid body-shaming.It may raise some eyebrows, but the school district claims loosening the dress code is for the greater good.