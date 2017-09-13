EDUCATION

Children's author Roald Dahl was born 101 years ago Wednesday

In honor of Roald Dahl's birthday, here are some of our favorite quotes from his works. (Dave Pickoff, File/AP Photo)

Wendesday marks 101 years since the birth of beloved late children's author Roald Dahl.

Dahl, who grew up in Wales, worked for Shell oil company before enlisting with the Royal Air Force in World War II. After that, he wrote short stories and novellas for adults before publishing his first famous children's book, James and the Giant Peach, in 1960.

This was followed by an "unbroken string of hugely successful, best-selling titles," according to Scholastic, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG and Matilda.

Last year, fans across the globe participated in a year-long Roald Dahl 100 celebration. This year for his 101st birthday, RoaldDahl.com encourages kids to celebrate with a dress-up day.
