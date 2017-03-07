EDUCATION

Debate: Should cursive be taught in schools?

EMBED </>More News Videos

Some teachers are speaking out on a debate sweeping the nation over whether cursive should be taught in schools.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A new debate is sweeping the nation over an old art form - cursive.

The style of writing in which letters are joined together is picking up steam in this computer age.
READ MORE: Cursive lessons now required in 14 states

Is cursive important or not? The debate is raging after New York City, with its one million students, decided to teach it.

In California, public schools teach the looping, flowing style of writing in fourth grade.

California is one of 14 states that require cursive.

Some parents disagree on its importance. "I think you should, you should always know how to write proper, properly," cursive supporter Katie Foos said.

"Print writing yes, they need to learn their ABC's, but whether it's in block letters or cursive letters, I don't think it's absolutely necessary," cursive opponent Nisha Shah said.

ABC7's Facebook post on the cursive conundrum got a huge response, with more than 7,000 likes and 600 comments.


Andria Shafer said cursive is so much faster to write. "It's great for taking notes," she said.

"It's nice, but ultimately useless. Keyboard familiarity should be a requirement," De-Ante Glover said.

Even teachers are divided, with some saying it would be a shame if a student couldn't read the "Declaration of Independence" written in cursive.

But other colleagues said as long as students can communicate, it doesn't matter what form it takes - typing or tapping is just fine.

So, what do you think? Go to my Facebook page to join the conversation and I may feature your comment on ABC7 News at 6 p.m.
Related Topics:
educationschoolstudentsteachercomputerschildrenu.s. & worldteachersdebatecaliforniaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
5-year-old youngest to qualify for Scripps National Spelling Bee
Cursive lessons now required in 14 states
Oakland college defends rights for transgender students
Deadline looms for undocumented students to apply for financial aid
More Education
Top Stories
Suspect who allegedly tried to run down officer spotted in Berkeley
San Francisco lactation room law coming
3 more suspects arrested in fatal stabbing of San Jose little league coach
VIDEO: Muni Passengers evacuated through tunnel
General says misconduct allegations are embarrassing to Marines
San Jose officials go door-to-door assessing damages
WikiLeaks says it has published thousands of CIA documents
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Napa football player accused of hazing fights to clear his name
Tennessee man proposes at hospital after car accident
Blind dog miraculously found alive after 7 nights in SC Mountains
7 On Your Side Tax Hotline with Michael Finney
Pregnant woman chases man who tried to steal rent money
More News
Top Video
Suspect who allegedly tried to run down officer spotted in Berkeley
3 more suspects arrested in fatal stabbing of San Jose little league coach
San Francisco lactation room law coming
General says misconduct allegations are embarrassing to Marines
More Video