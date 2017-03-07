Debate: Should cursive be taught in schools?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A new debate is sweeping the nation over an old art form - cursive.
The style of writing in which letters are joined together is picking up steam in this computer age.
READ MORE: Cursive lessons now required in 14 states
Is cursive important or not? The debate is raging after New York City, with its one million students, decided to teach it.
In California, public schools teach the looping, flowing style of writing in fourth grade.
California is one of 14 states that require cursive.
Some parents disagree on its importance. "I think you should, you should always know how to write proper, properly," cursive supporter Katie Foos said.
"Print writing yes, they need to learn their ABC's, but whether it's in block letters or cursive letters, I don't think it's absolutely necessary," cursive opponent Nisha Shah said.
ABC7's Facebook post on the cursive conundrum got a huge response, with more than 7,000 likes and 600 comments.
Andria Shafer said cursive is so much faster to write. "It's great for taking notes," she said.
"It's nice, but ultimately useless. Keyboard familiarity should be a requirement," De-Ante Glover said.
Even teachers are divided, with some saying it would be a shame if a student couldn't read the "Declaration of Independence" written in cursive.
But other colleagues said as long as students can communicate, it doesn't matter what form it takes - typing or tapping is just fine.
