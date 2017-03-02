U.S. & WORLD

SF schools hold reading parties for Dr. Seuss' birthday

EMBED </>More News Videos

San Francisco schools honored the birthday of Dr. Seuss with fun reading parties, featuring local leaders and safety officials. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Students at schools across the Bay Area are honoring the birthday of literary pioneer Dr. Seuss by holding reading parties, with community members and school officials.


ABC7 News Reporter Amy Hollyfield attended one such party in San Francisco, Thursday morning.

Watch the video player above for the full story.
Related Topics:
educationreadingreading rainbowbooksSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
10 TV shows we're shocked debuted 20 years ago
Tom Hanks gifts White House press corps with espresso machine
Watch this young wrestler's hilarious mat maneuvers
Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016
Boy's request for haircut to trick teacher goes viral
More u.s. & world
EDUCATION
Fun facts about Dr. Seuss in honor of his 113th birthday
San Francisco students, teachers rally to end 'r' word at city hall
Ohio 5th-grader gets math help from police
'Dream Big: Girls Day' in SJ provides STEM learning opportunities
More Education
Top Stories
Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia contacts investigation
California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records
ESPN: Kaepernick to stand during anthem next season
Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Mountain View school to make $50 million in Snap IPO
Marin looking into allowing buses on Hwy 101 shoulder
Show More
Bone bruise, MCL sprain to keep Kevin Durant out indefinitely
Study shows Silicon Valley residents manage money well
10 TV shows we're shocked debuted 20 years ago
Reward offered after off-duty officer shot at in Oakland
$5M donation breathes more hope into San Jose flood relief efforts
More News
Top Video
Mountain View school to make $50 million in Snap IPO
Facebook rolls out suicide-prevention tools
California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records
10 TV shows we're shocked debuted 20 years ago
More Video