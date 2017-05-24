EDUCATION

Dublin Unified school board rejects proposal to build school near jail

A meeting attendee holds a sign in Dublin, Calif. on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (KGO-TV)

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --
A proposal to build a school right next to a jail will not move forward. The Dublin Unified school board voted no on buying the property.

The school would have been at the corner of Gleason and Hacienta Drives, right next to the Santa Rita Jail.

RELATED: Parents upset over proposed school near Dublin jail

The board voted around midnight, rejecting the proposal 3 to 2. It didn't come without drama. The board heard from hundreds of people during hours of public comment last night.

There are three properties left for the board to choose from to accommodate 2,000 students by the year 2023.
Related Topics:
educationschoolschool boardconstructionjailstudentsstudent safetydebatevotingDublin
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Dublin Unified to hold public meeting on controversial school location
Parents upset over proposed school near Dublin jail
EDUCATION
Dublin school board debates proposed school near Santa Rita jail
Girls helping shape new harassment policy in Oakland
Dublin Unified to hold public meeting on controversial school location
Parents upset over proposed school near Dublin jail
More Education
Top Stories
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in South San Francisco
Passengers arrive at SFO after plane evacuation at NJ airport
Police in Manchester make 3 more arrests in concert bombing
Billions in unclaimed property awaits reunion with rightful owners
Alameda Unified votes unanimously to close Lum Elementary
A's ramp up security after Manchester concert attack
San Leandro restaurant employee shot during robbery
Show More
Police: Neo-Nazi converts to Islam, kills roommates who don't approve
Philly man exonerated after 24 years in prison: 'I feel wonderful'
Security concerns grow for Napa's BottleRock
Bay Area native, Indy 500 competitor talks Giants, racing, and the Bay
Passengers on flight from Manchester to SFO react to arena bombing
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
More Photos