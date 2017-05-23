EDUCATION

Dublin Unified School District to hold public meeting on controversial location for school

Dublin Unified School District is considering a controversial plan tonight to build a new high school two blocks from Santa Rita Jail.

Dublin Unified School District is considering a controversial plan to build a new high school two blocks from Santa Rita Jail.

Enrollment is expected to increase by 6,300 students in the next seven years. Enrollment was just under 10,000 students two years ago. Dublin has just one high school, but parents want a new school built "somewhere else."

"This is the stupidest location for a school across from a prison. It's got to be a joke. It's a bad dream. This makes absolutely no sense," said Jeff Gebel, parent.

"The Alameda County Sheriff's office has told us they haven't had an issue with a release in 20 years, we have an elementary school that's a tenth of a mile away. We've never had an issue in 15 years," said Michelle McDonald, Dublin School Board Spokesperson.

Tonight's meeting is at 6:30 at the Dublin High School sports complex.
