Families rally to save Santa Clara program that serves minority students

There was song and dance outside of the Santa Clara County Government Building Thursday evening as families and religious leaders rallied to save the county's Imani Village program.The program provides academic and emotional support for African-American and Latino students at some middle and high schools in Santa Clara County. It was started in 2014. More than 900 students have graduated from the program.Advocates say more than 400 students are currently at risk of losing the support they need because Imani Village is losing its county funding at the end of the month.In a statement, the county's Director of Behavioral Health Services said, "The County's contract for the Imani Village program expires on Sept. 30. The county is partnering with each of the participating school districts to ensure continuity of services for the children who were enrolled in the program."Families are asking the county to continue funding the program at least through the end of the school year.They say it has a proven success record -- including an 89% reduction in school suspensions. And, 61% of students in the program sustained or increased their GPA.