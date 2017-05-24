EDUCATION

Former VP Biden speaks to Harvard's graduating class of 2017

Joe Biden listens while seated on the stage during 2017 Harvard College Class Day exercises, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (KGO) --
Think big - that's the advice former Vice President Joe Biden gave at the annual Class Day address to Harvard's graduating class of 2017 on Thursday.

Biden told students they're graduating at a moment of great change.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to speak at Harvard's commencement on Thursday. He posted a picture from his old dorm room, where he started Facebook.

Zuckerberg dropped out to focus on its creation. On Thursday, he'll receive an honorary degree.
