BARBARA BUSH

Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen in May

EMBED </>More Videos

The library named for former first lady Barbara Bush will reopen in May after sustaining major damage during Hurricane Harvey. (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas --
The persistence and passion of Mrs. Bush can be seen at the Harris County Library that bears her name.

Harris County Public Library Director Edward Melton said, "It's not only the children she's impacted in terms of thousands of children, but families impacted by her works in terms of literacy."

Today, the first shipment of new books on the road to recovery from Harvey has arrived at the Barbara Bush Branch Library at Cypress Creek in Harris County. The first floor of the library was destroyed by flooding, and the entire collection of children's books was destroyed. The county hopes to reopen the building sometime in May.

Mrs. Bush is passionate in her belief that many of our nation's problems could be solved if every man, woman and child could read and write. She has a very special place on a wall mural overlooking the children's books.

"Literacy starts at a very young age. With the work and dedication she has in terms of supporting youth literacy, it really has impacted lives into Harris County. Thousands," Melton said.

Pictures of the library archives show her visits through the years. You can see reading, and children bring a glimmer to her eye, and a joy to her heart.

"Her legacy will go on for decades and decades. As long as people can read or have challenges in terms of reading, her work will still be needed," Melton said.

A quote from her on the library wall reads, "Libraries are more than a home for books. Libraries are information centers that allow us to learn more about ourselves and the world in which we live."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationlibrariesbarbara bushreadingHoustonHarris CountySpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
Inside the growing Bush family political dynasty
Through faith, Barbara Bush overcame recent health crises
Cantina photos capture Barbara Bush's zest for life
More barbara bush
EDUCATION
Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy
Musically gifted student creates new song for SF's Willie Brown Middle School
Happy 102nd birthday, Beverly Cleary!
Public school in SF wants to provide shelter for some of its families
More Education
Top Stories
Car, 4 family members' bodies accounted for after deadly NorCal cliff crash
'Hail day' at Oakland high school prevents students, teachers from attending
San Francisco issues cease and desist order for scooters
Oakland Hills hit by sudden hail storm
AccuWeather forecast: Pockets of rain hitting the Bay Area
Warriors look to stay locked in for Game 2 of NBA playoffs against Spurs
Autonomous car companies hitting the gas as Waymo files for driverless permit
No agreement yet on CA National Guard's role at border
Show More
San Jose prepares for National Drug Take-Back Day
Ask Finney: Best time to book hotels, taxes, travel
Online security expert on the future of user privacy
Sharks fans ready for Game 3 of NHL Playoffs
SF 49ers player takes teen to prom for special-needs students
More News