Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg giving commencement speech at Harvard

This is an image of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talking to Bill Gates on YouTube, Tuesday, March 7, 2017 (KGO-TV)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is going to give the commencement speech at a school he quit, Harvard.

Harvard University posted a video on YouTube Tuesday with Zuckerberg getting advice for his speech from bill gates, who spoke at the graduation 10 years ago.

Gates is also famously a Harvard dropout. Zuckerberg left Harvard after creating Facebook in his sophomore year.

The university's president praised Zuckerberg's leadership and how he altered the nature of social engagement worldwide.
