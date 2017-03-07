Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is going to give the commencement speech at a school he quit, Harvard.Harvard University posted a video on YouTube Tuesday with Zuckerberg getting advice for his speech from bill gates, who spoke at the graduation 10 years ago.Gates is also famously a Harvard dropout. Zuckerberg left Harvard after creating Facebook in his sophomore year.The university's president praised Zuckerberg's leadership and how he altered the nature of social engagement worldwide.