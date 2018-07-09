New app helps match kids to scholarship money

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Student debt in the United States has reached $1.4 trillion. A Bay Area man just launched a new app that makes it easier for high school students to find scholarships they'd be eligible for, apply for them faster and get more money than they would with a traditional application process.
There are 20,000 students using the app, called Going Merry, which launched in January. The average award for each student is around $500 and can all be done with the app.
Summer is reportedly the best time for scholarships because, if you apply during that time, children don't get lost in the onslaught of applications second semester of senior year.
Click here for more information about Going Merry.
