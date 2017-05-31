EDUCATION

Record number of Oakland students receive college scholarships

Oakland's Scottish Right Center struggled to hold hundreds of college scholarship recipients Wednesday night. Many of whom have overcome adversity. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Persistent, determined, and tenacious -- those are just some of the words that could be used to describe high school students in the East Bay awarded with college scholarships Wednesday night.

Oakland's Scottish Right Center struggled to hold hundreds of college scholarship recipients Wednesday night. Many of whom have overcome adversity. A record number of students were honored.

