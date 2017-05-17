Oakland's Mills College declares financial emergency

For the first time in its 156-year history, Oakland's Mills College is declaring a financial emergency and warning of impending layoffs.More than 30 staff and faculty positions could be slashed because of a projected $9.1 million deficit.The small liberal arts school is the Bay Area's only women's college.The president of the college warns Mills is not generating enough revenue to support itself.Wednesday's declaration will allow Mills to restructure its expenses and move ahead with the layoffs.