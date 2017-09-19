RACISM

'Put the panic back in Hispanic:' Alabama pep rally sign causes controversy

EMBED </>More Videos

The image shows two students, with one girl holding a Trump sign and the other one that read "Put the panic back in Hispanic." (KTRK)

ROBERTSDALE, Alabama --
An Alabama high school pep rally sign is causing controversy nationwide.

The image shows two students and what looks like a Robertsdale High School mascot at a pep rally, with one girl holding a Trump sign and another with one that read "Put the panic back in Hispanic."

"That's just disrespectful. That's just ignorant," student Jennifer Lopez said.

RELATED: Noose found near Alameda High School prompts hate crime investigation

Lopez, who is Hispanic, said she feels victimized by the display at her very own school.

"I really don't see a point in why they did that because there's really not that many Hispanics really in our school, and they knew it was like Hispanic Month," said Lopez.

A lawyer representing one of the girls in the photo said the point was not to insult classmates.

"What happened is this is a kind of sophomoric or juvenile joke that's kind of gotten out of control," attorney Domingo Soto said.

He explained that his client was trying to poke fun at the opposing football team called the Spanish Fort.

RELATED: Iowa high school students seen wearing hoods, burning cross

"Spanish and Hispanic. It was a pun, and the Trump thing just kind of put it in context of the actual racial slight," he said.

After hundreds of shares, it's become a message spread beyond school lines.

"That's bullying to me. I feel like nobody should be bullied at all because somebody can take it the wrong way. You don't know how someone would react to it," student Myeshia Parker said.

The post prompted Parker to reach out to the school district, even though she's a student at another school.

"I said, 'This is not okay whatsoever. This is at Robertsdale High School and that is so disrespectful to others.'"

The Baldwin County superintendent responded to both Parker and Local 15 saying they've seen the post containing the "unacceptable language" and will be "following up on the matter."

The school hasn't released any other information about what actions they will take, if any.

Related Topics:
educationhigh schoolPresident Donald Trumphispanicu.s. & worldviralracismbullyingdonald trumpAlabama
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RACISM
Biracial boy nearly hung by teens, family says
Noose found near Alameda High School sparks outrage
Seahawks star discusses fear, trauma of Las Vegas police encounter
High school students seen wearing hoods, burning cross
More racism
EDUCATION
Merriam-Webster dictionary adds new words
Mom's post about daughter's school dress code violation goes viral
Fathers learn to relate to their children through CA R3 Academy classes
Celebrate 101 years of Roald Dahl
More Education
Top Stories
SF sheriff's deputy loses job after gun stolen from car
Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico City
School canceled at Larkspur's Redwood High after bomb scare
Off-duty CHP officer killed in motorcycle crash in San Martin
At UN, Trump threatens total destruction of North Korea
Officer's receipt printed with expletive at Torrance Pieology
Trump: 'No choice but to destroy North Korea if forced to defend ourselves
Hurricane Maria lashes Dominica, now menaces other islands
Show More
Breakthrough in helicopter technology comes to ABC7
Funeral held for San Francisco fire battalion chief
Man gives boy $20 for toys after death of grandson
Report: Bay Area freeway congestion hits new record
New fashion trend 'double jeans' cost $695
More News
Top Video
Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico City
SF sheriff's deputy loses job after gun stolen from car
Off-duty CHP officer killed in motorcycle crash in San Martin
Trump: 'No choice but to destroy North Korea if forced to defend ourselves
More Video