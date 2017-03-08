San Jose officials launched a new program Wednesday aimed to make community college more affordable for all and free for some high school students.There are similarities between this program and San Francisco's, which offers free tuition for all City College students.Both programs give money to students, so they can go to college for free and San Jose officials plan to get the funding from the state and city.San Jose City College student Michael Perales took a winding path to college. He graduated from Branham High school five years ago and figured out college was a step he couldn't skip to reach his career goals. "It's either you go to school or there's really no other way about it, so my goal is to basically really make it as a dietician," he said.San Jose officials and community college leaders are hoping to help more students like Perales reach their goals, so they officials launched a program called "San Jose Promise" with the plan of providing two years of free community college for about 800 low-income students next school year and increasing outreach to middle and high school students in order to prepare them for higher education.Much of it is a major expansion of programs already in place. "I got financial aid, which made it super easy. It's like $600 to be full time, but financial aid chopped it down to like $30," Perales said.The state will provide most of the funding at $750,000 each to Evergreen Valley, West Valley and San Jose City colleges.The city of San Jose will provide infrastructure to the program, with the goal of bringing in more resources and donations. "Considering the living expenses here, it's really difficult to come to school at the same time and pay your bills and have a place to live. And if they've offered more money and helped people to get educated it's going to be an investment for the country," San Jose City College student Sundus Barakzai said.Students graduating from a San Jose High School can start applying for the grants starting in June.