EDUCATION

San Francisco competing in JetBlue's Soar With Reading contest for free kids' books

(Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
JetBlue airways is teaming up with a local bookstore to bring deserving children free books.

San Francisco is competing with Boston, Los Angeles and New York in the airline's Soar With Reading contest. JetBlue will provide the winning city with 100,000 free, age-appropriate books to children who have limited access to them.

The kick-off party takes place today, at the Books Inc. store on Chestnut Street in San Francisco. Free ice cream from Double Rainbow will be served.

People can vote online for the city they want to support.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationchildrenbooksjetblueSan FranciscoLos AngelesNew York
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Saying goodbye to your freshman: Move in day at UC Berkeley
Bay Area teacher shortage has districts looking for alternatives
8-year-old girl inspiring kids to focus on school by rapping
SSF school still under construction as students prepare to return
More Education
Top Stories
Members of Oakland family scheduled to be deported today
After losing wife, young son in tragic accident Los Gatos man may lose home
Planned right-wing rally stirs controversy, counter protest in SF
Concord neighbors concerned about 'nail thrower'
After pleading no contest to child sex abuse charges, Los Gatos millionaire denies all allegations in civil suit deposition
Merck, Under Armour, Intel CEOs resign from Trump panel
BART left with glut of Clipper cards from Warriors parade
SFFD honors passing of city's first African American firefighter
Show More
Saying goodbye to your freshman: Move in day at UC Berkeley
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
Bay Area woman describes violence at Virginia rally
Adorable black bears rescued, make new home in San Francisco
California tippers some of the worst in the nation, according to new study
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
PHOTOS: 40th Annual SF Marathon
Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful
More Photos