SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --JetBlue airways is teaming up with a local bookstore to bring deserving children free books.
San Francisco is competing with Boston, Los Angeles and New York in the airline's Soar With Reading contest. JetBlue will provide the winning city with 100,000 free, age-appropriate books to children who have limited access to them.
The kick-off party takes place today, at the Books Inc. store on Chestnut Street in San Francisco. Free ice cream from Double Rainbow will be served.
People can vote online for the city they want to support.