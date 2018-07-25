CANNABIS WATCH

Sonoma Co. school district officials discuss law that prohibits medicinal cannabis on campus

A Rincon Valley School District hearing is held on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
A hearing is underway at Rincon Valley School District over a state and federal law that prohibits cannabis on campus for medical use.

RELATED: US OK's cannabis-based prescription drug for seizures

The family of 5-year-old Brooke Adams, who has a life-threatening condition, is appealing the district's recommendation that is keeping her from attending class.

Carlos Saucedo will have more on this hearing starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News. You can follow him on Twitter here.
