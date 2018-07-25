Sonoma Co. school district officials discuss law that prohibits medicinal cannabis on campus

Hearing underway at Rincon Valley School District over state/federal law that prohibits cannabis on campus for medical use. Adams family is appealing district’s recommendation that is keeping 5 year-old Brooke with life-threatening condition from attending class. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/1oYqhrlCRM — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) July 25, 2018

A hearing is underway at Rincon Valley School District over a state and federal law that prohibits cannabis on campus for medical use.The family of 5-year-old Brooke Adams, who has a life-threatening condition, is appealing the district's recommendation that is keeping her from attending class.