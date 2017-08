Classes begin at two Novato schools Thursday, and this year students will be allowed to catch a little extra sleep as the start time has been pushed back.The two high schools in Novato used to start as early as 7:15 a.m., but now they will begin classes at 8 a.m.There is also a push in the California Senate that would require all middle and high schools in the state to start later. Senate Bill 328 aims to see those schools begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m.