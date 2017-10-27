  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
EDUCATION

Students, parents protest after abrupt firing of Napa principal

EMBED </>More Videos

From flyers on cars to protesting, students and parents at Justin Siena High School in Napa want answers following the unexpected firing of their principal. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
From flyers on cars to protesting, students and parents at Justin Siena High School in Napa want answers following the unexpected firing of their principal.

"We want him back, we want justice in the system that seems so corrupt at the moment," said senior Alonzo Navarro.

Principal John Bordelon was fired a week ago. His attorney says there was no explanation. "There's only one person who knows, the iniviual who has power to fire him and that's Robert Jordon," said Anthony Celaya.

Robert Jordan is the school president and has the authority to fire anyone at the private institution. They are all at-will employees.

The new principal, Brother Christopher Brady, spoke on behalf of the school. "I'm not sure that they can be informed because it is a personnel matter as to the reason why. Law prevents the president from speaking about personnel issues," he said.

The parents are incredibly organized. In the last week, they've created a binder of letter to give to the school board. They're threatening to pull private funding, even students.

"I can't send my kids here," said one parent. "I can't do it. I have two younger kids that still would come here, but I won't do it under this rubric."

Principal Brady says Bordelon will not be coming back. "I'm the principal and I have been told that my predecessor will not be returning to the position."

A GoFundMe page has raised more than 61,000 to support Bordelon and his family.

Click here to learn more about the situation with former principal John Bordelon.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationjobsworkplaceprotestprincipalhigh schoolschoolteacherparentingNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Tests show 3 SF schools with high levels of lead in water
UC Berkeley, Mills College strike deal to share some facilities
Higher Ed: University offers marijuana degree
School named after Confederacy's only president renamed for Obama
More Education
Top Stories
4 shot in San Francisco near Fillmore Street, 2 possible suspects detained
Wildfire victims discover identity thieves claimed their benefits
Blind Scream haunted house brings scary good time in wake of North Bay fires
San Jose residents guard homes with hoses during San Jose fire
Warriors' Draymond Green, Wizards' Bradley Beal ejected after altercation
NYC entrepreneur using billboard to attract Silicon Valley techies
California Gas taxes go up on Wednesday
North Bay fire victims scout East Bay for houses
Show More
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Oakland Tech may face punishment for allowing Marshawn Lynch to practice
DroneView7 shows beautiful Napa after wildfires
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
More News
Top Video
4 shot in San Francisco near Fillmore Street, 2 possible suspects detained
Blind Scream haunted house brings scary good time in wake of North Bay fires
Meet the stars where you live
LIST: Top 10 mind-bending facts about the Winchester Mystery House
More Video