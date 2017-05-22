EDUCATION

North Carolina teacher suspended after review finds frequent bullying

RALEIGH, N.C. --
A North Carolina teacher was suspended after a review found that students frequently joked about Nazis and the Holocaust and a white student told a black classmate that he should name his children "Crackhead and Convict."

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports a spokeswoman for the Wake County Public Schools System said William Sullivan was suspended in March without pay for five days.

The school system said his failure to deal with the environment led to a 15-year-old black student being pulled to the floor, which was caught on video and went viral.

Wake Forest High Principal Patti Hamler said a white student referred to his classmate as being "black as a coffee bean."
Related Topics:
educationteacheranti-bullyingbullyingschoolschool boardNorth Carolina
