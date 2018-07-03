EDUCATION

US official: Trump to rescind Obama-era guidance that called for schools to consider race in admissions

The Trump administration is moving to rescind Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a person's race into account to encourage diversity in admissions, an administration official said Tuesday.

The shift would give schools and universities the federal government's blessing to take a race-neutral approach to the students they consider for admission.

A formal announcement was expected later Tuesday from the Justice and Education departments, according to the official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan had not yet been disclosed.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the move.
