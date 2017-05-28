EDUCATION

WWII veteran receives high school diploma

EMBED </>More Videos

Milton Mockerman changed his birth certificate back in 1944, so he could join the Navy and fight in World War II. (KTRK)

KALKASKA, Michigan --
A dream came true for an 89-year-old World War II veteran, he received his high school diploma.

Milton Mockerman changed his birth certificate back in 1944, so he could join the Navy and fight in World War II.

"Everybody my age was engulfed in a war. It was a war to survive, and everybody that could was serving," Mockerman said.

Even though Mockerman says he enjoyed his time in the Navy, it cost him his high school diploma.

"We created so much of a commotion that they decided they had to do something with us, so they said, 'Well, we'll figure this out and have a special ceremony for you.' Well, the school burned down with all the records," he said.

So, Mockerman moved and started a family and a career in the railroad business, but more than 70 years later, something was still missing. He contacted Kalkaska High School again.

"Both my grandfathers fought in World War II, and they're both gone and have been gone for a while. So, it was very emotional for me as well and just wanting to make this happen for him," said Mary Deb Rabourn, the high school principal's secretary.

Saturday's graduation was monumental for Mockerman.

"I don't know how you'd put it in words, but it does mean a lot to me," he said.

WWTV reports that his grandson, Aaron Mockerman, drove up from Indiana for the ceremony.

"We're all extremely proud of him. I mean, a lot of people didn't know about this until just a few years ago, and now... he's finishing it," he said.

Rabourn says she's pleased the high school was able to honor Mockerman with the diploma.

"This has meant so much to me to be a part of... and we've gotten so much out of it," she said.
Related Topics:
educationWorld War IIveterangraduationu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Officials apologize after student named "most likely to become a terrorist"
Mark Zuckerberg delivers Harvard commencement address
Former VP Biden speaks to Harvard's graduating class of 2017
Petaluma City Schools District teacher stage walk-out
More Education
Top Stories
SJPD investigates deadly officer-involved shooting
Teen describes rescuing brother from Hayward house fire
Takuma Sato of Japan wins 101st Indianapolis 500
8 dead, including sheriff's deputy, in Mississippi shooting
Judge hits 1st slam, Pineda and Yankees beat sloppy A's 9-5
Cueto bounces back as Giants top Braves 7-1
Boy flies off slide at Dublin water park
Show More
Trump accuses news media of 'fabricated lies' and 'made up' sources about Russia probe
Top Dem on House Intel Committee calls for review of Kushner's security clearance
Experts say whale on Bolinas beach likely hit by ship
Pine Flat Lake boating accident victims are Uber CEO's parents
Blach helps Giants snap 4-game skid with 6-3 win over Braves
More News
Top Video
SJPD investigates deadly officer-involved shooting
Teen describes rescuing brother from Hayward house fire
Teen rescues brother from Hayward house fire
Boy flies off slide at Dublin water park
More Video