Elderly woman steals life-size Pope cutout from New Jersey church

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for an elderly woman who stole a Pope Francis cutout from a church. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
A 70-year-old woman on oxygen was involved in the theft of a life-sized Pope Francis cutout from a New Jersey church, according to officials.

The Washington Township Police Department posted a plea on social media asking residents for information about the crime, which occurred on Thursday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church around the same time as a handbag bingo fundraiser.

According to a witness, the 70-year-old and two other women took the cutout and fled the scene in a white Audi.

Anybody with information about the crime is asked to contact police.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
pope francistheftelderly womanbizarrecrimeu.s. & worldnew jersey newsNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Firefighters increase containment on North Bay wildfires -- WATCH LIVE
Help center for wildfire survivors opens in Santa Rosa
Zappos offers to pay funeral costs for Las Vegas attack victims
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
Show More
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
ABC7 News weather forecast: Calmer winds, poor air quality
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
Napa men used dozers to save neighborhood from fires
More News
Top Video
Firefighters increase containment on North Bay wildfires -- WATCH LIVE
Help center for wildfire survivors opens in Santa Rosa
9-year-old writes heartbreaking letter to A's after house burns down
Napa men used dozers to save neighborhood from fires
More Video