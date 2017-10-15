WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --A 70-year-old woman on oxygen was involved in the theft of a life-sized Pope Francis cutout from a New Jersey church, according to officials.
The Washington Township Police Department posted a plea on social media asking residents for information about the crime, which occurred on Thursday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church around the same time as a handbag bingo fundraiser.
According to a witness, the 70-year-old and two other women took the cutout and fled the scene in a white Audi.
Anybody with information about the crime is asked to contact police.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff