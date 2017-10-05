Emotional vigil held at UC Berkeley for Las Vegas shooting victims

Students gathered Thursday to talk about just how close to home the Las Vegas shooting rampage hit. Many lost friends and know others who were shot.Sorrow filled the plaza near Cal's Campanile.The tragedy in Las Vegas is far reaching. It's touched just about everyone at the Berkeley vigil and they're hurting."A hometown friend of mine was one of the 59 that was unfortunately in the line of fire," said vigil organizer Jenica Bautista.That friend was Jordyn Rivera, from Southern California. She was at the concert with friends and family.Thursday night, candles were lit in honor of all of the victims."College students don't die, college students are invincible. Nobody is supposed to die," said vigil attendee Daniel Curran.Students also filled a banner with heartfelt messages -- prayers and fears. They plan to send the memorial banner to concert organizers in Las Vegas