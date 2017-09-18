ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Stars arrive for the 2017 Emmys Red Carpet

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image kgo"><span>kgo</span></div><span class="caption-text">Nicole Kidman arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards (Eric Jamison&#47;AP Photo)</span></div>
Take a look at what some of this year's biggest stars wore on the 2017 Emmys Red Carpet.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentprimetime emmy awardsaward showsred carpet fashion
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Handmaid's Tale," "SNL' among big winners at Emmy Awards
69th Primetime Emmy Awards winners
What's hot for Halloween this year
Legendary actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at 91
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 San Leandro police officers run over during alleged theft
Marines present $10,000 check to comrade whose U-Haul was stolen
BART passenger says someone tried to rob her with note
Dogs, cats from Texas arrive in Hayward after Hurricane Harvey
Marshawn Lynch runs for TD in Raiders' 45-20 win over Jets
Friends, family of woman found dead in hotel freezer demand federal investigation
Emmy nominations 2017
Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend, cuts up body
Show More
Teens experience prom night at East Bay medical center
UK terror threat lowered after second man arrested in London Underground attack
Brentwood family terrorized by flock of nesting birds
4 Americans attacked with acid in Marseille
Unprovoked attack at MacArthur BART station ends with arrest
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
PHOTOS: Product launch event at Apple headquarters
PHOTOS: Bay Area pays tribute to victims of Sept. 11
Irma leaves devastation in its wake in the Caribbean
More Photos