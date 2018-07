4 must-see documentaries screening in SF this week

Filmworker

If you're looking to forgo the latest mega-blockbuster in favor of something more thoughtful, there are a handful of documentaries showing in theaters around San Francisco in upcoming days.From Mr. Rogers to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, here are some highly rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and selected by movie ticket site Atom Tickets With a 95 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Filmworker" is a popular new release. It's playing today at the Opera Plaza Cinemas at 2:25 p.m., 4:40 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.With a 94 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, "RBG" is one of 2018's most popular documentaries to date. It's playing at various theaters around San Francisco today and throughout the weekend.With a 99 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Won't You Be My Neighbor" is a popular new release. It's playing at theaters around San Francisco today and throughout the weekend.Lastly, with a 88 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Mountain" is another new documentary that's attracting attention. The film is showing today at the Clay Theatre (2261 Fillmore St.) at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.