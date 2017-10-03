4 reasons we love Frankie Heck from "The Middle"

We only have one more season with Frankie Heck of "The Middle," masterfully portrayed by Patricia Heaton. Here's a look back at why we've grown to love her so much over the past eight seasons:If the Oscars or the royal wedding are on, you know where you'll find Frankie! Television is a perfect way to unwind after a long day's work, and some quality time with the TV is the Heck family's quality time of choice. We all need a Frankie Heck in our life -- who else can recite word for word what happened on "The Bachelor" last night?We didn't leave the drama behind when we graduated high school -- neighborhood politics can be hard to navigate, and you can always count on Frankie to tell it like it is. Whether she's dealing with the Glossners or maybe secretly a little bit jealous of the Donahues' new car, Frankie will tell it like it is and teach her kids valuable lessons about dealing with your friends and neighbors. And no matter what happens in the neighborhood, you can always count on Frankie to have your back at the end of the day.Once you have kids and a family, you need to check your ego at the door, and sometimes that means working jobs that are less than ideal to pay the bills. Frankie (and Mike, for that matter) knows she isn't exactly living her dream as far as her career is concerned. Frankie openly admits that her time spent selling used cars, booking other people's vacations and cleaning teeth amounted to nothing more than "crappy jobs," but it kept food on the table for her family.After a long, stressful day working one of the aforementioned "crappy jobs" or wrangling three rambunctious kids, sometimes there's nothing more comforting than a spoonful of cake frosting (or an entire can). What's even better is Frankie's vast network of hidden desserts -- no matter where in the house she gets flustered, a can of frosting or a handful of cookies are never far away. Sure, there are more healthful ways to manage stress, but sometimes you just can't beat the sweets.