5 comedy events this week in Oakland

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from improv shows to a comedy showcase and more.
Jokelandish
Jazz up your Wednesday night with a "premier stand-up comedy showcase in the heard of Downtown Oakland." Jokelandish will kick off at 8 p.m. at The Hatch where you'll get to see Nicole Calasich, Emily Epstein White and Chad Opitz perform their best material.
When: Wednesday, July 18, 8 p.m.
Comedy Oakland
Comedy Oakland, home to a ton of headliners and local comedians since 2009, is one of the city's longest-running weekly shows.
This week, you can look forward to seeing Jill Maragos, Jovelyn Richards, Vincent Chuang, Gabe Nolasco, Ben Feldman and Samson Koletkar. (See details here.)
When: Thursday, July 19, 8 p.m.
Improv Comedy in Downtown Oakland
On Friday evening, hop off BART and walk 200 feet to the Pan Theater where you can catch a weekly improv show featuring various performers.
The show is suggested for those who are 13 and older and if you've never been to an improv show before, the event listing specifies that it will not put people on the spot and force you to get on stage.
But the performers may ask for ideas, topics or themes from volunteers, so if you've got any stashed away in a notepad, make sure to bring them out with you this Friday night.
When: Friday, July 20, 8 p.m.
Operavised!
If improv isn't your jam, then how about some laughs at All Out Comedy Theater on Telegraph Avenue?
If you haven't ever been to a show before, the event posting states that Operavised is a performance where "classically-trained singers and improvisers perform long-form continuously sung, fully improvised musicals in different styles." The weekend show will feature Rebecca Castelli, Michael Fleming, Liz Garfinkle, and more.
When: Friday, July 20, 8 p.m.
Laugh Out Loud Improv Show - Up to 44% Off
Head out to Frank H Ogawa Plaza Saturday evening to watch "the improv troupe create stories, scene and characters on the spot using the audience's ideas."
Kids who are less than 13-years-old must have a guardian present. But for those who are of age, you're more than welcome to shout out ideas and themes to the performers throughout the evening.
When: Saturday, July 21, 8 p.m.
