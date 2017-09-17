ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Winners at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards

John Lithgow accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series "The Crown" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards (Phil McCarten/AP Photo)

Here are the stars and shows that took home awards that the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

John Lithgow, "The Crown"

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
