Here are the stars and shows that took home awards that the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards:
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
John Lithgow, "The Crown"
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
Winners at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards
