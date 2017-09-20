ABC PREMIERES

ABC 2017 Fall Primetime premieres and schedule

The 9th season of "Modern Family" will premiere on Wednesday, September 27, 2017. (Peter "Hopper" Stone/ABC via Getty Images)

ABC's 2017 Fall lineup began with the premiere of 25th season of "Dancing with the Stars" on Monday, September 18. "Modern Family" will return for its 9th season on Wednesday, September 27, and "Grey's Anatomy" will premiere its 14th season with a two-hour episode on Thursday, September 28.

The fall's new shows include "The Good Doctor" (Monday, September 25), "Marvel's Inhumans" (Friday, September 29) and "The Mayor" (Tuesday, October 3).

The full schedule listed by premiere date can seen below. All times are listed in Eastern/Pacific. Check your local listings.

Monday, September 18

"Dancing with the Stars" (Season 25 premiere) 8:00-10:00 p.m.

Monday, September 25

"The Good Doctor" (Series premiere) 10:00-11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 27

"The Goldbergs" (Season 5 premiere) 8:00-8:30 p.m.

"Speechless" (Season 2 premiere) 8:30-9:00 p.m.

"Modern Family" (Season 9 premiere) 9:00-9:30 p.m.

"American Housewife" (Season 2 premiere; new day and time) 9:30-10:00 p.m.

"Designated Survivor" (Season 2 premiere) 10:00-11:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 28

"Grey's Anatomy" (two-hour Season 14 premiere) 8:00-10:00 p.m.

"How to Get Away with Murder" (Season 4 premiere) 10:00-11:00 p.m.

Friday, September 29

"Marvel's Inhumans" (two-hour series premiere) 8:00-10:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 1

"The Toy Box" (Season 2 premiere; new day and time) 7:00-8:00 p.m.

"Shark Tank" (two-hour Season 9 premiere; new day and time) 8:00-10:00 p.m.

"Ten Days in the Valley" (Series premiere) 10:00-11:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 3

"The Middle" (Season 9 premiere) 8:00-8:30 p.m.

"Fresh Off the Boat" (Season 4 premiere; new time) 8:30-9:00 p.m.

"black-ish" (Season 4 premiere; new day and time) 9:00-9:30 p.m.

"The Mayor" (Series premiere) 9:30-10:00 p.m.

"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" (formerly "The Gospel of Kevin") (Series premiere) 10:00-11:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 5

"Scandal" (Season 7 premiere) 9:00-10:00 p.m.

Friday, October 6

"Once Upon a Time" (Season 7 premiere; new day and time) 8:00-9:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 8

"To Tell the Truth" (Season 3 premiere; new day and time) 8:00-9:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 26

"America's Funniest Home Videos" (Season 28 premiere) 7:00-8:00 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionABC premieres
Load Comments
ABC PREMIERES
The Good Doctor: 'More important than a TV show'
How 'The Good Doctor' approaches autism
Who will win 'Dancing with the Stars?' Kimmel says ...
'Dancing with the Stars' kicks off Season 25
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Boxer Jake LaMotta, whose life was depicted in 'Raging Bull,' dies at 95
Jimmy Kimmel slams new Republican healthcare bill
The Good Doctor: 'More important than a TV show'
How 'The Good Doctor' approaches autism
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hurricane Maria leaves Puerto Rico without power
Mexicans dig through collapsed buildings as quake kills 225
Worker hospitalized with electrical shock injuries in San Jose
Dramatic explosion follows earthquake in Mexico City
Nationwide AMBER Alert issued for 3-month-old girl
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
VIDEO: Maria's force in Puerto Rico
Sacramento teen returns wallet full of credit cards, cash
Show More
One killed after fire at Oakland apartment complex
Castro Valley school vehicle vandalized with swastikas
Cold case murder of young mother reopened in Fremont
Amazon mistakenly sends baby registry emails
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
More Photos