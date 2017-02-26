ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Bill Paxton dies at 61

Bill Paxton arrives at the Critics' Choice Television Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, May 31, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actor Bill Paxton died at the age of 61 due to complications from surgery.
A representative of Paxton's family confirmed his death to ABC News Sunday.

Paxton's work included blockbusters such as "Twister," "Apollo 13" and "Titanic."

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," the statement said. "A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsmovie newsmovies
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
ABC7's Kristen Sze is live in Los Angeles for the Oscars
Film Independent Spirit Awards winners
'Batman v. Superman,' 'Hillary's America' win big at RAZZIES
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
Recovery continues for many in devastating San Jose flooding
10 celebs react to Trump's decision to skip star-studded dinner
28 hurt after car plows into parade crowd in New Orleans
PHOTOS: Getting the red carpet ready for the Oscars
ABC7's Kristen Sze is live in Los Angeles for the Oscars
Warriors cruise past Nets without Kevin Durant, clinch playoff berth
Show More
Pres. Trump says he won't attend Correspondents' dinner
8-year-old girl shot to death following Texas car crash
Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez elected DNC chair
Film Independent Spirit Awards winners
Concord police say mom probably saved infant's life during dog attack
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
More Photos