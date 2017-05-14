ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Powers Boothe dies at 68

Actor Powers Boothe, attending a panel for the show "Nashville" on July 27, 2012 in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Powers Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV's "Deadwood," and in the movies "Tombstone," "Sin City" and "The Avengers," has died. He was 68.

Boothe's publicist says he died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles Sunday.

Beau Bridges tweeted the news and called him "a dear friend, great actor, devoted father and husband."

The veteran actor won an Emmy award in 1980 for playing cult leader Jim Jones in the TV movie "Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones." He also had memorable roles playing the ruthless saloon owner Cy Tolliver in "Deadwood," the gunman Curly Bill Brocius in "Tombstone" and the corrupt senator in "Sin City."

A private service will be held in Texas where he was from.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathsactorSan FranciscoTexas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bay Area Weekend Events: Summer of Love exhibit, Mario Kartwheel racing, KitTea Mother's Day tea tasting
5 Reasons Frank Sinatra is timeless
Rock nation? Dwayne Johnson considering run for White House
New backers lure Steve Jobs opera to Seattle, San Francisco
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Warriors come back to beat Spurs in Game 1
ONLY ON 7: Video shows shootout between two cars in SF
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Belt HR, Giants beat Reds 8-3 for 1st 3-game win streak
Rangers rally again to beat A's 6-4 for 6th straight win
Crane removed from scene of massive 5-alarm fire
Daughter killed, mother hospitalized in Fremont crash
Show More
Six Flags parks bet on Warriors, Spurs series
Ailing Warriors coach Kerr attends practice
Threes could be key in Spurs-Warriors series opener
Couple honored for helping friends achieve dream of parenthood
Fundraiser held for South Bay wild animal rescue
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos