OSCARS

Actress Meryl Streep could nab her fourth Oscar

EMBED </>More News Videos

Streep currently holds the record for most nominated actress in Oscar history. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)

LOS ANGELES --
With more nominations (20 total) than any actress - living or dead - Streep has amassed three Oscars in just over three decades. She received her first nomination in 1979 and won her first statuette the following year as a supporting actress in Robert Benton's Kramer vs. Kramer. The film received rave reviews, making her a star. She garnered two more Oscar wins for best actress - one for Sophie's Choice in 1983 and a third for The Iron Lady in 2012.

Streep could get her fourth Oscar win this year for her role as the lead in Florence Foster Jenkins, a British biographical comedy-drama film. Should she win, she would tie with actress Katharine Hepburn for most wins by any actor.

Live Red Carpet coverage begins Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT with ON THE RED CARPET AT THE OSCARS. Check your local listings.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmoviesacademy awardsaward showsLos Angeles
Load Comments
OSCARS
Behind the scenes as workers set up for the Oscars
Celebrities get incredible swag bags at pre-Oscars parties
Young visual artists with autism nominated for Oscar
Oscars to be a star studded and diverse night
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Behind the scenes as workers set up for the Oscars
Celebrities get incredible swag bags at pre-Oscars parties
Young visual artists with autism nominated for Oscar
Oscars to be a star studded and diverse night
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Behind the scenes as workers set up for the Oscars
Concord police say mom probably saved infant's life during dog attack
Young visual artists with autism nominated for Oscar
Car crashes into San Francisco bank
Celebrities get incredible swag bags at pre-Oscars parties
No winner for DNC chair on first ballot
Baby born in car outside Berkeley hospital, parents describe wild ride
Show More
7 on Your Side: Bay Area researchers find ways to stop lithium batteries from exploding
San Jose mobile home park begins physical, emotional cleanup after floods
Chicago police arrest 81 in overnight raids
Santa Cruz ICE raid conflict escalates, both sides refuse to back down
Obama and daughter Malia attend 'The Price' on Broadway
More News
Top Video
Car crashes into San Francisco bank
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Saturday evening
7 on Your Side: Bay Area researchers find ways to stop lithium batteries from exploding
Celebrities get incredible swag bags at pre-Oscars parties
More Video